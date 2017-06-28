Miami Gardens community have coffee with local cops

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens residents got the chance to have one-on-one conversations with police over coffee.

Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt was just one of many officers who participated in the event, Wednesday morning.

Officials sat down for a cup of Joe and doughnuts to discuss a wide range of topics with the people they protect everyday.

Floor Decor & More along Northwest 167th Street and 15th Avenue hosted the event.

“It’s part of building the community. It’s part of us showing that we listen to the concerns and also show them that we are approachable,” Noel-Pratt said.

Noel-Pratt is a 24-year veteran of the force. She started her tenure as chief back in May.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.