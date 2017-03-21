Miami garbage truck driver who drove off I-95 in 2016 has died

MIAMI (WSVN) - The driver of a garbage truck that fell from Interstate 95, last February, and survived has died from unknown circumstances, according to the City of Miami.

According to a statement by City of Miami manager Daniel J. Alfonso, Kaseem Smith died Tuesday afternoon but officials have not confirmed his cause of death.

Back on Feb. 15, 2016, according to footage released by the Florida Highway Patrol and police, the City of Miami garbage truck lost control and fell 100 feet off the highway and onto José Martí Park, on Feb.15, 2016.

The City of Miami statement released Tuesday read: “On behalf of the City of Miami, I extend our deepest sympathy to the family, loved ones and coworkers of Kaseem Smith. Mr. Smith, who worked as a Waste Collector Operator II and was behind the wheel of the Solid Waste truck that went off a ramp on I-95 in February of last year. We have not confirmed the cause of death at this time.”

