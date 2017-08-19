MIAMI (WSVN) - A warehouse in Miami went up in flames Friday night, but crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring businesses, officials said.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze at a furniture and cabinet warehouse on Northwest 21st Street, near 19th Avenue, just after 8:30 p.m.

Officials said there was heavy smoke coming from the front doors. Since the business was closed, firefighters had to pry open the doors.

Once inside, crews encountered heavy fire toward the entrance of the warehouse.

Crews stopped the flames from spreading to a neighboring businesses, including a pet store. None of the pets inside were harmed, and none of the other businesses were affected.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

