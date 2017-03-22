Miami Fire chief retires after 32 years of service

MIAMI (WSVN) - Wednesday marked the end of an era for the City of Miami Fire Rescue.

Fire Chief Maurice Kemp retired after eight years as director of fire rescue.

The department held a change of command ceremony, Wednesday, at Marlins Park to transition from Chief Kemp to the new chief.

“Feel good about the service that the Miami Fire Department has always provided and that we’ve provided the last 32 years that I’ve been apart of it,” Kemp said. “And also, I’m just proud of the men and women of this department and extremely honored to have been there for our chief for the past eight years.”

The event featured bagpipes and a flyover.

Deputy Chief Joseph Zahralban was named the next fire chief.

