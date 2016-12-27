Miami elementary school vandalized

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami elementary school was vandalized, early Tuesday morning.

According to police, Comstock Elementary School, located in Northwest Miami-Dade, was broken into around midnight.

Several classrooms were trashed, computers were damaged, and even a few fire extinguishers were discharged.

Officers don’t believe anything was stolen.

If you have any information on this vandalism, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

