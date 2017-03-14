Miami Edison teacher accused of having sexual relations with student

MIAMI (WSVN) - A former teacher is facing serious charges after he was accused of committing sexual acts with a student.

Napolean Joseph, 37, is now without a job after working at Miami Edison Senior High since 2004. Joseph appeared in court, Tuesday, facing charges of engaging in a sex act with a student.

The student was 17 years old at the time, police said. She told investigators that she performed a sex act on Joseph in his classroom on two separate occasions between November 2016 and February 2017.

Joseph taught virtual education and physical education, and coached football.

Current students were shocked to hear the allegations. “I don’t know what he did, but all I know, the man’s just cool,” said Kamari Rozier. “From being around him in the locker room and P.E. and stuff, he’s a cool guy.”

“I don’t even know what to say, you know?” said Jamonte Jackson. “You never know the truth until it actually comes out.”

Police said the victim also admitted to sending sexually explicit photos of herself to Joseph’s cellphone. Joseph admitted to the crime, police said, and said he knew it was wrong.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement which reads, “We take these matters seriously. The employee was promptly terminated when the allegations first surfaced and will be prohibited from ever seeking re-employment with the district.”

Joseph was fired five days after the allegations surfaced in February.

Joseph has since bonded out of jail.

