Miami Dolphins host donation drive for Harvey victims

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Hurricane Harvey has caused major devastation in parts of Texas, and South Florida residents have ramped up local relief efforts.

The Miami Dolphins are hosting a donation drive for goods to help Harvey victims.

Donations have been pouring in at the Hard Rock Stadium parking lot.

Two Dolphins players helped out with the drive, Friday. The team had just arrived back from Minnesota around 3 a.m., Friday morning.

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard showed up in his car, which was full of bottled water and items to send to Houston.

Howard grew up in Houston and played high school football there. His former high school is currently being used as a shelter for Harvey victims.

Dolphins defensive end Michael Thomas also grew up in the Houston area, and his former high school is being used as a shelter as well.

Both Howard and Thomas said that their families are OK.

All My Sons Moving & Storage has donated three of its giant trucks, which will be used to transport the donated items to Houston. Those trucks will leave Friday and should arrive in Houston by Monday.

Simon, who sells shoes in the South Florida area, donated $4,000 worth of shoes for kids. He said it’s just the right thing to do.

“We have to get together,” he said. “When we need them, they helped us, and when they need help, we need to… We’re humans. Doesn’t matter if you’re white, black, blue, green, yellow — we’re humans. And in these moments of help, anything that can help them to help someone else in need — why not? They’re in my warehouse now, they’re gonna be someone’s shoes, and they’re gonna feel better knowing that they have at least clean and new shoes.”

The drive will continue through Sept. 15.

Those bringing donations for Harvey victims have been asked to enter through Gate 4 at the stadium, where employees will direct donors to the drop zone. Donations can be made every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. except on game days. You will be able to bring donations on game days only if you have a ticket to attend the game.

The Miami Dolphins provided the following list of supplies needed:

Baby diapers

Baby formula

Baby clothes

Non-perishable food

Bottled water

Sanitizer wipes

Clothing

School Supplies

Batteries

Candles

Blankets

Feminine hygiene products

Toiletries

Socks

New underwear

Hand sanitizer

Plates

Coffee

Creamer

Sugar

For more ways to donate to the victims of Harvey, click here.

