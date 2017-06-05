Miami doctor arrested for elderly abuse

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami doctor was arrested, Monday morning, in connection to abusing elderly people and falsifying records in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Raul Arcadio Tamayo was arrested at his Miami Beach home and charged with two counts of neglect of an elderly or disabled adult. A caregiver who worked with Tamayo, 47-year-old Amarylis Maristan, is wanted for the same charges.

Both Tamayo and Maristan, police said, knowingly owned and operated two elderly living facilities that were unlicensed. The locations are: 173 Ocean Drive in Plantation Key and Eighth Avenue B in Key Largo.

The first location was operated from April to October 2016, while the other from October to December 2016.

Investigators have been working on this case since November 2016, according to officials, and it began once a report of possible elderly abuse was received by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Mariner’s Hospital in Tavernier had taken in an 85-year-old woman who was undergoing cardiac arrest. She was revived and transferred to Homestead Hospital, investigators said, where she died.

Autopsy reports discovered the 85-year-old suffered from malnutrition and seizures. Dr. Tamayo was aware, police said, of her medical conditions and billed the government for seizure medication that was never given to the patient.

When asked by officials, Maristan, the caregiver, was asked if Tamayo was caring for the elderly victim. Investigators said Maristan confirmed the victim was seen by the doctor.

Investigators later found out that Tamayo falsified medical records that showed he cared for the victim.

Tamayo’s bond has been set at $200,000.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the caregiver, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

