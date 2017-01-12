Miami-Dade’s Underline park inaugurated with weekend art event

MIAMI (WSVN) - The development of a proposed 10-mile park underneath the tracks of the Metro-Rail, called The Underline, will kick off with a weekend-long art event.

Several agencies of Miami-Dade County, from Parks and Rec to Cultural Affairs to Transportation, have teamed up with several arts organizations to make the event happen.

The festivities starts Friday and continue through Sunday. It will feature interactive art installations that will stretch along the 10-mile pedestrian/biking path under the Metrorail, from Brickell Station to Dadeland South.

The path will transform into an artist’s playground, featuring contemporary works by four Miami-based artists: Bhakti Baxter (Metro Flower Power), Naomi Fisher (#PUZZLED), Nicolas Lobo (Brutal Workout) and Augustina Woodgate (CICLO, Radioee.net).

The schedule of events are as follows:

January 13 – 15

Artist Augustina Woodgate will broadcast live from a 16-person pedal-powered online radio station on wheels (see picture above), which will travel through eight Metrorail stations, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. while discussing critical community topics including recreation, architecture, transportation and culture on radioee.net. Her guests feature developers, architects, artists and musicians.

Locations:

January 13th 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Dadeland South to Brickell

January 14th 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Brickell Metrorail Station

January 15th 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Brickell to Dadeland South

January 14th

Free Underline Art Opening Party

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Brickell Metrorail Station

Guests of all ages can enjoy food, art games and artist talks. Pets are welcome!

Timeline:

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Underline Cycling Club Bike Ride, departing Brickell Metrorail station to Wynwood visiting City of Miami parks and returning to Brickell station

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.: TalkArt artists talks with Agustina’s Woodgate, radioee.net

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Naomi Fisher #PUZZLED Art Performance / Activation

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Nicholas Lobo Brutal Workout Performance / Activation

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Activities

• KidArt Children’s sidewalk graffiti

• DogArt Dog sketches

• PlayArt En Plein Air painting for children and adults

• UnderEats, food tasting from participating Brickell City Centre restaurants

More information and schedule of events here: www.miamidadepublicart.org/#news.

The Underline will be Miami’s first linear park and living art destination, revitalizing the underutilized pedestrian walkway and bike path into a thriving space of natural habitats, inviting fitness zones, and even a blank canvas for local artists to leave their mark with engaging public art. From January through the end of March, the community will have the opportunity to experience public art that inspires and challenges them to be healthy, mobile and connected.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.