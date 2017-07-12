Miami-Dade’s Boys and Girls Clubs join active lifestyle efforts

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization for children has joined a nationwide effort to stay active.

The Miami-Dade’s Boys and Girls Clubs hosted an event called Triple Play Day in Northwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday.

The event is all part of the national effort for kids to stay active for five million minutes.

“They had kids dribbling around the cones, shooting baskets, sliding drills,” said athletic coordinator Glenn Thompson. “Kids loved it. It was a real wonderful event out here today.”

The organization said more than 500 clubs across the country participated in Wednesday’s event.

