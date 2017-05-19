Teenager charged with misdemeanor after bringing fake gun to school

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has been officially charged with a misdemeanor after bringing a fake gun to J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs and creating a scare, according to police.

The school was locked down Thursday morning, after what turned out to be a toy gun was spotted on campus.

Police swarmed in with guns drawn, searching classroom to classroom for signs of the weapon and the person who had it.

Officers arrested a ninth grader and the gun was then verified to be nothing but a toy.

Students were taken off campus, following the scare.

The students returned to class Friday morning.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.