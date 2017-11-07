Miami-Dade mayoral election results announced

(WSVN) - Results for Miami-Dade mayoral elections were announced, Tuesday evening.

In Miami Beach, Dan Gelber was elected mayor with about 82 percent of the city’s total votes.

Carlos Hernandez was elected mayor of Hialeah with about 79 percent of the total votes.

Francis X. Suarez was elected mayor of the City of Miami with almost 86 percent of the city’s total votes.

