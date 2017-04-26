Police: Miami homeowner fatally shoots burglar

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami homeowner turned the tables on a man who, police said, was trying to break into his house, fatally shooting him, Wednesday.

According to Miami Police, the homeowner, identified by a woman who lives with him as St. Elord Otilus, opened fire on the subject, who was trying to rob the home, located in the area of Northwest 71st Street and Sixth Place.

The woman said Otilus was inside the home with his 3-year-old son at the time of the attempted burglary. She said the child alerted his father there was someone else in the house, and it was at that point that the homeowner encountered the perpetrator and discharged his firearm, killing him.

7News cameras captured crime scene investigators at the scene gathering evidence, as well as Otilus talking to detectives, Wednesday afternoon.

According to the woman who lives with Otilus, he was taken to the police station for further questioning.

