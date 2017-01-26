Miami-Dade Mayor orders jails to comply with federal immigration authorities

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez ordered county jails to comply with federal immigration authorities in a memo sent on Thursday, effectively ending the county’s status as an immigrant “sanctuary.”

The memo follows President Trump’s executive order, signed on Wednesday, threatening to cut federal funding to counties and cities that don’t work with federal immigration authorities.

Trump’s order threatened to cut off federal grants worth millions. The mayors of some major “sanctuary cities,” such as Seattle, Los Angeles, Boston and New York, have said they would resist Trump’s immigration order with legal action.

RELATED: ‘Sanctuary cities’ undaunted by Trump move to cut funding

Gimenez said on Wednesday that he was optimistic about Trump’s orders.

“Probably a good idea to do,” he said, “to at least increase the vigilance and the vetting of people coming from certain countries to make sure that we’re not importing terrorism.”

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.