Man tries to abduct 3 children in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who attempted to kidnap at least three children in Miami is at large, Thursday morning.

Miami Police is searching for a man who they said has been targeting young girls as they walk to school in the morning.

Officials released a sketch of the man who allegedly is responsible for the attempted abduction cases in the area of Model City, near Northwest 65th Street and Seventh Avenue. Some of those children were waiting for their bus.

The sketch was made based off of the descriptions given by his victims.

“Attempting to abduct multiple female juveniles as they’re en route to school,” said Miami Police spokesperson Christopher Bess.

The attempted abductions date back to Aug. 31.

On one account, police said the man may have tried to lure a girl into his car on Aug. 31, along Northwest 65th Street. He then allegedly tried the same M.O. on Nov. 10, around Northwest 67th Street and 12th Avenue.

The latest incident happened in Miami, near Northwestern Senior High School, on Dec. 12. In this case, the victim was sexually assaulted and the subject was armed with a gun.

“Once he forced the victim in the vehicle at gunpoint, he started asking her to do several sexual activities, at which point in time, she complied because she was in fear for her life,” Bess said. “Once she got the opportunity to escape, she took that opportunity, escaped and immediately called authorities.”

Tamika Smith’s child attends Northwestern Senior High and is now concerned for her daughter’s safety. “I don’t want my child or my nieces or anyone to be walking around when you got some guy running around here snatching kids in the car,” she said.

The subject police are looking for is described as heavy set, in his 20s or 30s and has a beard. He also has long dreads that are pulled back with a scarf. He drives a white Cadillac Escalade.

Smith said she will be keeping a closer eye on her child. “They need to put a stop to this,” Smith said. “It needs to be something real, seriously done about people snatching kids up. This is just too much.”

If you have any information on this man, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

