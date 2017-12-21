2 subjects in police custody after pastor carjacked in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken two people into custody after, officials said, a pastor was carjacked in Miami, Thursday afternoon.

According to City of Miami Police, the pastor told investigators two armed men in hoodies approached him while he was outside Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, located on Northwest Seventh Avenue and 47th Street, just after 2 p.m.

The duo was able to get away with his SUV.

Police later found the SUV at Northwest 79th Street and 32nd Avenue. The two subjects were taken into custody less than two hours after the armed carjacking occurred.

The pastor was not injured in the incident. He identified his SUV and has since returned to his church.

