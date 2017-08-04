Miami-Dade work truck stolen from District 11 office found in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A county truck belonging to a Miami-Dade County district has been found in Miami, days after it was stolen.

According to officials, City of Miami Police notified the staff at District 11 Commissioner Joe A. Martinez’s office that the vehicle had been found.

It was located Friday afternoon obstructing a sidewalk at 2300 NW 11 St.

Officials said much of the equipment in the vehicle was stripped off, and the paint was completely damaged.

The recovery comes one week after, police said, the truck was stolen from the parking lot of the district’s building in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Police continue to investigate the theft.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

