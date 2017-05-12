MIAMI (WSVN) - Three beachgoers sustained minor injuries near Key Biscayne after, officials said, they were run over by a Miami-Dade County truck, Friday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a man, woman and teen were lounging on the sand along the 4000 block of Crandon Boulevard, on the beach side of Crandon Park, when a Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces officer ran them over, just before 5:30 p.m.

A witness took photographs of the victims shortly after the accident. One showed the youngest victim, 16, doubled over with tire tracks on his body, cut up and bleeding.

The witness told 7News he heard the victims screaming and rushed over.

Another photograph showed a beach towel still stuck under the truck, while the female victim sat in shock feet away.

Officials said the victims ranged in age from 16 to 23. Paramedics took them to Mercy Hospital, where they continue to recover.

Friday night, 7News cameras captured the truck, still stationed at Crandon Park.

Police said their investigation has ended. The truck driver was not issued a citation.

