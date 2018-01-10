Miami-Dade tops list of worst red-light runners in Florida for 2017

MIAMI (WSVN) – All drivers know that a red light means “stop.” Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean everyone hits their brakes. And when some drivers speed through red lights, the results can have devastating consequences.

Red-light camera company American Traffic Solutions released a video earlier this week, compiling the worst red-light accidents (or near accidents) in the Sunshine State this year.

The video shows 17 incidents filmed throughout the state. Seven of the 17 were in Miami-Dade county, while one took place in Broward. The rest come from cameras in central and north Florida.

Miami-Dade has the most red-light cameras in the state, which may account for its majority presence in the videos.

Watch the video below.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.