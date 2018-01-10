Miami-Dade SRT officer involved in crash in SWMD

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers have closed a road in Southwest Miami-Dade after a Miami-Dade officer was involved in a crash.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene at 200th Street and 123rd Place, Wednesday, after an officer and a civilian were involved in a collision.

According to police, the officer was part of the Special Response Team and was not responding to a call at the time.

Police said no injuries were reported. However, officers have blocked 200th Street in both directions while they investigate.

