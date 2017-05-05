Miami-Dade Schools superintendent speaks out on rumored Congress run

MIAMI (WSVN) - Amid reports he’s considering a run for congress, Miami-Dade County Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said on Thursday he’s focused on his current job — for now.

Carvalho, who isn’t registered with any political party, told 7News on Friday that he would have to consider a run for U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen’s seat in congress. The Republican congresswoman announced over the weekend she would not run for re-election in 2018.

“I continue to be dedicated to the position of superintendent, here in this community,” Carvalho said. “I am honored that individuals who I respect on both sides of the aisle have asked me to, at the very least, consider their request to run for the position. But I’ve been adamant over the years that I am dedicated to this community as an educator.”

Ros-Lehtinen beat her Democratic opponent, Scott Fuhrman, in the 2016 election for Florida’s 27th district, even though the district voted for Hillary Clinton.

Earlier in the day, Miami-Dade Commissioner Bruno Barreiro announced he’s running for Ros-Lehtinen’s seat.

