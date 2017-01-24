Miami-Dade schools pre-schoolers sent home with laptops

Hundreds of pre-schoolers and their families received laptops to take home, Tuesday, from Miami-Dade Public Schools.

Free laptops for families who can't afford computer access at home. See "Connect@Home" program at 5:30 on @nbc6. @MDCPS @MiamiSup pic.twitter.com/a3DppmZ3rf — Ari Odzer (@ariodzernbc6) January 24, 2017

The district’s “Connect at Home Pre-K Laptop Project” gives students an opportunity to continue learning at home after the school day ends.

“I know when she gets home now, while I’m getting my food ready, getting dinner ready, I can put her on the laptop, and she can start working on some programs,” said Miderge Lafleur, a parent, “so she’s not watching TV, watching cartoons all the time.”

The program also provides hotspots to families who do not have internet access.

