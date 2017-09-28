MIAMI (WSVN) - Students learned an important lesson in gun safety from Miami-Dade Schools’ top cop.

Miami-Dade’s Schools Police Chief Ian Moffett held a gun awareness event at Orchard Villa Elementary School in Miami, Thursday.

Students received certificates after learning about the dangers of firearms and the importance of letting adults know if they see one.

Proud of our young @VillaOrchard Bulls who have pledged to always remember that #SafetyMattersMDCPS. @MDSPD pic.twitter.com/n2QwBUQa2t — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) September 28, 2017

Organizers said these are lessons that can save lives. “They’re not toys; they’re weapons,” said Miami-Dade School Board member Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall. “They can hurt, they can harm, they can kill, so we want to put them on the right track to know guns are dangerous.”

Thursday’s event was the start of a gun safety campaign that will visit a number of Miami-Dade elementary schools this year.

