Miami-Dade Schools Police donate Thanksgiving meal to family from Puerto Rico

MIAMI (WSVN) - In the spirit of giving, Miami-Dade Schools Police treated a family who came to South Florida from the Caribbean this Thanksgiving.

Single father Pedro Alcantara and his two children in Northwest Miami-Dade were given a full Thanksgiving meal, Thursday.

The department chose them for the special treat.

“We’re good, we’re good. Considering the circumstances, we’re doing well, thanks to God,” Alcantara said through a translator. “With the help that you guys have brought during this time, we’re doing very well.”

The family came to South Florida from hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

