Miami-Dade School Board approves revised calendars

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools board members agreed, Wednesday, to make changes to school calendars due to a prolonged closure after Hurricane Irma.

The district had to cancel seven days of school in September due to the storm.

According to the district, the loss of instructional time impacted student learning. Therefore, adjustments to the school calendar were necessary to return this time to students and teachers.

Five dates that would have been off days for students were converted to regular school days. The impacted dates are:

Jan. 19, 2018 (previously a teacher planning day)

Feb. 15, 2018 (previously a secondary early release day)

April 19, 2018 (previously a secondary early release day)

April 20, 2018 (previously a teacher planning day)

May 17, 2018 (previously a secondary early release day)

Two dates on the Revised Adult/Vocational Education School Calendar were converted to regular school days. Those impacted dates are:

Jan. 19, 2018 (previously a teacher planning day)

April 20, 2018 (previously a teacher planning day)

