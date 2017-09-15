MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade residents were out and about at several events across the county, Friday, just one week after Hurricane Irma rampaged through the state.

In Miami Beach, residents tried to get the city’s nightlife back into full swing.

“Tonight is a night for everyone to enjoy, and we’re all gonna have fun,” said Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine.

Residents threw a “Break the Curfew” event at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in South Beach, Friday evening.

“People seem happy. They seem out and about,” said reveler Carson Higgins.

Proceeds from this event will go to the Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief Fund.

Miami Beach wasn’t the only spot hosting an event in the name of returning to normalcy.

Regatta Park, next to Miami City Hall in Coconut Grove, was where the grill got fired up, families came out, and donations were stacked to be given out.

“It gets people out of their homes. It gets people smiling,” said City of Miami Commissioner Francis Suarez.

“I always watched the news when the hurricane was happening,” a boy told 7News.

Next to him, a little girl showed off Snowflake, her pet bunny.

Miami Commissioner Ken Russell said, in the wake of Irma, we’re all in this together. “And also, give people an outlet for their interest in helping,” he said. “People have been writing and calling, saying, ‘How can I volunteer? How can I help?’ And so I think one of our jobs is to get the groups together, the organizations, the people, the volunteers.

The Regatta Park event also served as a collection point for donations for hurricane relief for people in need from Miami-Dade, to the Florida Keys and beyond.

The City of North Miami Beach hosted a free post-storm concert with Tito Puente Jr. to celebrate Hispanic heritage and life beginning to return to normal in the area after the storm.

Miami Beach officials said they expect all parking meters and garages to be back online on Monday.

