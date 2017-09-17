Miami-Dade Public Schools will resume classes Monday

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools has announced via Twitter that students will resume classes on Monday.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted that all tardies and absences will also be excused on Monday, due to power outages throughout the community.

Richmond Heights Middle School will not reopen because of power issues. Those students will be relocated to Coral Reef Senior High School, Carvalho tweeted Sunday.

In addition to the free breakfast all students are entitled to @MDCPS, they will be provided free lunch for the foreseeable future. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) September 17, 2017

