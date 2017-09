Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has announced that schools will be closed starting Thursday ahead of Hurricane Irma.

As of the 2 p.m. advisory, Irma remains a ‘potentially catastrophic’ category 5 storm with 185 mph winds.

The hurricane is forecasted to be in the area of Florida by the weekend.

