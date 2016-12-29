Miami-Dade Police treat students they mentor to jazz concert

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department held an employee appreciation event, Thursday.

Officers and kids they mentored were treated to lunch and a concert at the “Bring your Lunch and Jazz” event held at the police headquarters in Doral.

The community outreach program gave the kids a chance to interact with those who protect and serve them, as well as musicians.

“We’re always looking for ways to bridge that gap between the community and the police, and music is that universal link for all of us,” said Miami-Dade Police Department Chief Andrianne Byrd. “It brings everybody together. When music makes people happy, we all get along, and we all function together.”

The concert featured jazz music played by middle school, high school and college musicians from the Jazz Encounters Community Coalition.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.