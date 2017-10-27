Miami-Dade Police take man into custody on I-95 in NWMD

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police took a man into custody after a tense takedown on Interstate 95, Friday.

MDPD officers and Florida Highway Patrol followed the man, who matched the description of someone wanted in connection with a homicide.

Several vehicles surrounded the man’s SUV on I-95, near the Northwest 103rd Street off ramp.

Officers approached the vehicle with weapons drawn before a man and a passenger were taken into custody.

The pair are currently being questioned.

