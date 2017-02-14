Miami-Dade Police spread love and safety belt awareness on Valentine’s Day

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police were out in full force Tuesday morning, spreading love on Valentine’s Day in Homestead.

Parents dropping off their kids at Avocado Elementary School received a red rose from police and some sound advise.

“It’s really important for our children to wear their safety belts–not only the children, but their parents,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Robin Pinkard. “Today is Valentine’s Day so we decided to hand out roses to the parents that are wearing their safety belts, along with their children and if they’re not, we will still provide them with a rose and advise them on the imporatnce of wearing their safety belts.”

Officers wanted to remind parents and students to buckle up and not to forget to spread love on this day.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.