Miami-Dade Police respond to reported shooting in SWMD

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue have responded to reports of shots fired in Southwest Miami-Dade, Monday.

Officials responded to the scene, near Southwest 134th Avenue and 268th Street.

A police officer reportedly said he heard shots fired and responded.

While it is not clear if they found a shooting victim, police have put out a description of a vehicle and two suspects fleeing the area. Police have set up a perimeter spanning from 266th Street to 269th Street, and 134th and 137th avenues.

There was also a call regarding a traffic incident that occurred in the area involving two juveniles. One broke his arm in the accident while the other received cuts to the head.

