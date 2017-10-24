Miami-Dade Police officers honored for valor in community

Some of Miami-Dade’s finest were given high honors for going above and beyond their call of duty in the community.

The officers were awarded by Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez during a ceremony held in Doral, Tuesday morning.

Some awards included the Silver Medal of Valor, the Lifesaving Award and the Bronze Medal of Valor, which were given to detectives Jimmy Obando, Rashad Adderly and Christian Campo, respectively.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.