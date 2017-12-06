Miami-Dade Police officer shot at NWMD Wal-Mart; subject dead on scene

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a Miami-Dade Police officer was shot at a Northwest Miami-Dade Wal-Mart Wednesday.

Officers responded to the scene at Northwest 79th Street and 32nd Avenue, at around 1 p.m.

7News captured video of the officer after he was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with what appeared to be a leg wound.

He limped into the hospital with the help of two Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, workers and he was accompanied by other officers.

We ask for support and prayers from the community. More info to come as we get it. Please be patient while we sort things out and acquire more information. https://t.co/uavdRXUsrC — Juan Perez (@JPerezMDPD) December 6, 2017

A tarp covered a deceased individual in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart, which has largely been cordoned off with crime scene tape.

A car in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart may be of interest to the investigation because officers have covered its license plate. Also, about 11 or 12 evidence markers could be scene on the ground, indicating at at least 11 or 12 shots were fired.

Police are gradually allowing people to leave the Wal-mart, as police continue to investigate.

a second person shot.

