Miami-Dade Police officer arrested, accused of beating wife

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer has been arrested following accusations that he beat his wife.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Officer Alexander Bradley was arrested by The City of Miami Police Department, Sunday, for domestic aggravated battery.

Bradley, a patrol officer at the Northside station, has been with the Miami-Dade Police Department since January of 2009.

He has been relieved of duty with pay as he awaits trial for battery.

According to the arrest report, Bradley and his wife got into an argument over a video of him dancing inappropriately with another woman.

