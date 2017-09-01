Miami-Dade Police host dog bootcamp open house

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department is hosting an open house event for its Bootcamp Second Chance Dog Training Program, Friday evening at 10 p.m.

The event will feature dogs who have graduated from the program and have since been adopted, as well as new dogs brought in from Animal Services.

Police said the open house will give a “360 scope of the program.”

The event is scheduled to at 10:30 p.m.

