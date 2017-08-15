Miami-Dade Police hold celebration for promoted officers

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WSVN) – Several Miami-Dade police officers were honored as they rose in rank while one was honored after he nearly lost his life.

MDPD Director Juan Perez beamed with pride as he congratulated each of the members of his force.

“This event gives me an opportunity to thank those officers for their commitment, moving forward for the leadership roles they are going to take in our department and really giving them a sense of the importance of what they do every day,” he said.

Before acknowledging the achievements of the promoted officers, Perez gave an impassioned shout-out to MDPD Maj. Ricky Carter.

“We stand for what is right. You,” said Perez to Carter, “from now on. I challenge you, and you accepted my challenge. You are Miami-Dade Police, you are Miami-Dade County. Thank you, my friend, for being here and for coming back to work, for being who you are and inspiring us all.”

Carter lost his legs in a motorcycle accident in May and had just returned to work this past Monday.

“Honestly, I don’t see myself as an inspiration. I just want to come to work and do my job and serve the community. If I can inspire others by the story that happened to me and my injuries and how I was able to come back, that’s awesome — that’s great,” said Carter. “but my biggest concern is that law enforcement, moving forward, has a good foot to stand on and do some amazing things.”

He even served as back up during the promotions ceremony by pinning a new badge on one of the officers.

Now the new sergeants, lieutenants, captain and major are all ready to get to work on their new duties in their new positions.

“I am humbled by this promotion and by the faith and trust that our director and command staff has placed in me,” said Police Maj. Carmen Castro.

“It’s a step up to stand in a leadership position and show everybody what I’m able to do,” said Police Sgt. Roberto Mendoza.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Carter’s medical expenses which include prosthetic legs. For more information, click here.

