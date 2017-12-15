Miami-Dade Police and Broward deputies unite to recover stolen weapons

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies teamed up for major busts that led to the recovery of stolen high-powered rifles and guns.

Authorities arrested 16-year-old Kerven Rodriguez and 20-year-old Laron Goree, Tuesday, after crooks burglarized the vehicles of law enforcement and fire officials in both counties.

7News covered the cases in Broward County, Dec. 4, and spoke with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

“Detectives from our crime scene unit, they went out, they processed the scene, they collected evidence,” said BSO spokesperson Veda Coleman Wright. “They also inventoried the items that were stolen. Some of the items are firearms, and, of course, that causes concern for law enforcement to know that these firearms are out there.”

Cops served a search warrant for Rodriguez, Tuesday, and the suspect was found sleeping next to an orange 12-gauge shotgun when authorities entered his house.

A records check showed that the weapon was stolen from Broward County Fire Station 32 on Southwest Third Avenue, Dec. 3.

Authorities served another warrant for Goree. Police found a gun and an AR-15, and they both were stolen from a Miami-Dade County fire station parking lot. Authorities also found a police-issued bulletproof vest that was stolen from a marked Miami Shores Police car.

At the time of the thefts, 7News spoke to residents who were shocked that crooks would burglarize law enforcement and fire officials.

“That’s kind of insane. They’re going out to help people,” said one woman, “and then people are coming in, while they’re helping them, to break into their cars.”

The cases were cracked thanks to the dedication of detectives at the Intercoastal District of Miami-Dade Police and the Burglary Apprehension Team of the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

