Miami-Dade officer shares story after losing legs in crash

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida officer is sharing his story for the first time after surviving a crash that nearly took his life.

Miami-Dade Police Maj. Ricky Carter lost both of his legs in the serious accident, but with the help of the community, he said he would return to serve the community once again.

Carter talked about the crash and his recovery in a video posted by Miami-Dade Police. “Hello, everyone. My name is Maj. Ricky Carter,” he said. “As you all know, I was involved in an accident on May 7.”

Carter was riding his motorcycle while off-duty along Interstate 75 in Miami Lakes, en route to a charity event. During the ride, he lost control and hit the guardrail.

He lost both his legs, but with the support of the community, he did not lose his life.

In the video, Carter thanked everyone for their support. “The community has done amazing things, has come together to help me out, and I would like to tell you all that I thank you,” Carter said. “I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the blood that you donated for me, for the kind words, for the cards, for the social media posts, for the prayer vigils.”

The Northside officer is doing much better after having several surgeries.

Doctors said he will have full use of both his arms and will be able to walk with the help of prosthetic legs.

“I’m doing well. I’m doing my rehab. I’m still wearing the crutches and the braces, but I’ll be back soon. I’ll be back better than ever, giving 110 percent to the community of Miami-Dade County and Northside the same way I was doing before.”

Now, Carter is counting down the days until he can take all the love he has received since the accident and give it back to the community that has helped him get through this difficult time. “I’m gonna give you everything of me that you’ve given me,” he said, “so I love you all, God bless and I’ll see you soon.”

Carter has come a long way but still has a lengthy recovery process ahead of him.

If you want to help him, a GoFundMe page has been set up for Carter at: https://www.gofundme.com/assistance-for-major-ricky-carter.

