NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Middle school students are mourning, Friday, after a school tragedy.

Rescuers responded to Thomas Jefferson Middle School, located at Northwest 147th Street and Sixth Avenue, after getting a call about an unresponsive student, Thursday.

Parents have spoken with their own children, helping them cope with this loss of a life. “We talked about it,” said a parent who wished to remain unnamed. “She was a little sad about it. She didn’t like it, and she just was sad about it.”

School staff, including a nurse equipped with a defibrillator, gave him CPR until fire rescue arrived.

The child was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The cause of the child’s death remains unclear.

