Miami-Dade mayoral, commission seats up for grabs in elections

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several Miami-Dade cities will be holding elections on Tuesday.

Voters will elect new mayors and fill commission seats in Miami and Miami Beach.

Miami Beach voters will also decide whether to stop selling alcohol at outdoor bars on Ocean Drive at 2 a.m. instead of 5 a.m.

In Hialeah, mayoral and council member seats are up for grabs.

In Homestead, residents will elect a vice mayor and council members.

