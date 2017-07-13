Miami-Dade man with viral half-beard arrested in drug bust

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - He sports the half-beard seen ’round the world. And now he has a new mugshot to add to the collection.

Kevin Gibson, 59, has had multiple run-ins with the law, and is a convicted felon who has served several separate prison terms. His previous charges include grand theft, battery, drug possession, and kidnapping, according to The Smoking Gun.

His unique mugshot first went viral last year, when he was arrested for marijuana possession. Now Gibson is back behind bars after police in Miami Beach arrested him on felony narcotics charges last Thursday evening.

Gibson hasn’t always sported the interesting look. Back in 2011, he had a full beard when he was arrested on other drug-related charges.

