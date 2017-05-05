Miami-Dade Main Library reopens after shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Downtown Miami Main Library has reopened, days after a police-involved shooting.

The Miami-Dade Main Library, near Flager Street and Northwest Second Avenue, reopened its doors on Friday morning after being closed since Wednesday.

The shooting, according to police, involved 64-year-old Roderick Veazey, a man who walked into the library with a gun. Police said Veazey confronted another man and opened fire.

The victim was not struck, but an officer working an off-duty detail quickly responded and shot Veazey. The officer arrested him shortly afterwards.

Veazey was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The 64-year-old is now behind bars and has been charged with attempted murder.

