Miami-Dade judge rules Gimenez’s enforcement of Trump immigration order violates Constitution

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade judge has ruled that Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s enforcement of President Trump’s executive order on immigration violates the U.S. Constitution.

Circuit Judge Milton Hirsch’s ruling during a hearing, Friday morning, is a rebuke of a decision Gimenez made in January.

In January, Gimenez signed an order commanding the director of his corrections department to begin honoring all requests made by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to hold immigration suspects in county jails.

President Trump’s executive order threatened to end federal funding of “sanctuary cities” that decline to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Therefore, Gimenez said he would not defy federal orders, which could put the county at risk of losing hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding.

Gimenez’s measure sparked protests and rallies by immigration advocates across South Florida.

On Friday, Hirsch wrote in a 15-page order that the policy violated the Tenth Amendment, which limits the reach of the federal government over states.

The ruling came in the case of a Haitian man who challenged the policy when he was held following a series of felony arrests.

“Miami-Dade County should just follow the rules and laws of the Constitution,” said defense attorney Phil Reizenstein. “‘So, when the county attorney and the counties come to court and say, ‘We’re going to hold people in jail, this case is closed,’ that is unconstitutional. So, that’s been overturned by this judge.'”

But Gimenez is ready to appeal this ruling immediately.

“But the judge doesn’t have standing — this is a federal issue,” explained Gimenez right before the ruling was announced. “And now, the judge does what he does, but I’ve already spoken to our county attorney, and our county attorney does not feel that he has standing. So, it depends on the ruling, and if the ruling goes against what we’re doing, then we’ll appeal it to the court of appeals right away.”

