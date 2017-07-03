Miami-Dade judge deems updated ‘Stand Your Ground’ law unconstitutional

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Herald is reporting that Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Milton Hirsch has ruled that the updated version of the “Stand Your Ground” law is unconstitutional.

According to the Miami Herald, Hirsch ruled that lawmakers overstepped their authority, and the law forces prosecutors to disprove a defendant’s self-defense claim at a pre-trial hearing.

Hirsch said that under the state’s constitution, the change should have been made by the Florida Supreme Court, not the legislature.

The law was originally passed in 2005, and allowed citizens to use deadly force on a perceived threat.

The ruling comes after the rulings of Liletha Rutherford and Omar Rodriguez. Rutherford is accused of pulling a gun out on a couple during an argument, while Rodriguez is accused of fatally shooting a man after an altercation over a dog feces.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.