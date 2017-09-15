Miami-Dade Fire Rescue sends supplies to officials helping in Keys

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade firefighters are ready to help send relief to those helping out in the Florida Keys.

Crews loaded up supplies to a convoy of trucks and trailers outside the Firefighters Memorial Building in Doral, Friday morning.

Supplies, gear and donations were all loaded up for the residents and first responders working since Sunday to restore the Keys.

“We’ve gotten together with the International Association of Firefighters, and we are bringing these supplies for our brother and sister firefighters who are in need,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Omar Blanco.

The convoy will stop in Marathon first before heading to Key West to assist with rescue efforts.

