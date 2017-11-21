DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Cooking your main Thanksgiving course could result in a holiday hazard, so rescue crews put on a safety demonstration to help avoid any mishaps in the kitchen.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue held the turkey safety demonstration at MDFR Station 69 in Doral, Tuesday.

Officials warned anyone frying turkeys inside or outside to take special precautions.

MDFR Lt. Felipe Lay showed 7News the safe way to put a turkey in a deep fryer. “Make sure that you have your gloves on and the oil is ready,” he said, “and when you put it in, put it in nice and slow, to make sure that it’s at the proper destination and that you’re going in nice and easy.”

Just in case things do go wrong, officials advised to make sure you have a working fire extinguisher within reach.

