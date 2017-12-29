Miami-Dade Fire Rescue graduates new cadets

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department graduated more than 30 new cadets during a Friday morning ceremony.

About 35 new cadets from Class 133 and 134 went through training in order to graduate as fire rescue cadets for Miami-Dade. The graduation ceremony was held at the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Training Center.

“Class 133, 34 got the golden ticket,” said Miami-Dade firefighter Charles Santos.

Before narrowing the group down to the graduates, there were 10,000 applicants with hopes of becoming a firefighter. “We’re learning the Miami way,” said Santos. “We have a big group of firefighters.”

The new cadets spent 14 weeks studying, training and performing all the way until graduation day. One of the new firefighters is 46-year-old Chatherine Shoenfelt who was once a professional dancer.

Shoenfelt gave up her career as a dancer in New Jersey and moved to Florida, where she planned to be a stay-at-home mom.

“I missed working, and I need something else,” said Shoenfelt. “I always had this desire to be a firefighter, but my dancing career overpowered that.”

After a ride-along with her cousin, who’s also a firefighter, she decided to make the career change. Now, she’s officially a Miami-Dade firefighter.

“I’m feeling honored and proud to be standing here with this A1 uniform on,” said Shoenfelt.

Even those who helped the new recruits reach their graduation day felt a sense of pride, like Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Capt. Maria Chin. “They have the opportunity for anything,” she said. “They can be the best firefighter, the driver, they can eventually become the fire chief, so it makes me very proud to know that I’m a part of this department and to have thousands of people who want to become a part of it, as well.”

Most of the new cadets will quickly get to work, as their first day is Jan. 1.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.