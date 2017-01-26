Miami-Dade County will soon have free Wi-Fi on public trains, buses and transit stops

MIAMI (WSVN) - In an effort to become a “Smart City,” free Wi-Fi on public transit buses and trains, and free Wi-Fi kiosks near transit stops, will soon be a reality in Miami-Dade County.

According to the Miami Herald, CIVIQ Smartscapes, a Massachusetts-based company, said, Thursday, that they will begin installing kiosks with free Wi-Fi near transit stops, and will also be providing free Wi-Fi on board all public trains and buses, within the next year.

The agreement was approved by the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners, earlier this week.

CIVIQ will install and maintain up to 300 interactive, digital “WayPoints,” which will include free public Wi-Fi, as well as more than 1,000 Wi-Fi devices in public transit vehicles and 51 additional Wi-Fi devices for transit stations, according to the company.

The installations and upkeep of the kiosks are being funded by CIVIQ itself. According to the Herald, CIVIQ estimated it would be a $20 million project to start – and not by county taxpayers.

According to the company, the first phase of installations will roll out over the next three months.

