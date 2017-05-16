Miami-Dade County to conduct aerial spraying for mosquitoes

MIAMI (WSVN) - A contractor for the Miami-Dade County Solid Waste Management Mosquito Control and Habitat Management Division will conduct mosquito control aerial spraying Tuesday evening.

The purpose of this aerial spray mission is to reduce the number of mosquitoes within populated areas of Miami-Dade County, where recent mosquito counts have exceeded standards, and the number of complaint calls has increased.

Spraying will target the black salt marsh mosquito, a nuisance mosquito known as an aggressive biter, but not considered a major concern.

The mosquito control flight will take place after sunset over Homestead, Florida City, the Redlands and areas east of U.S. 1 from Southwest 248th Street to the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Beekeepers have been notified and are asked to keep their bees covered during spraying operations in their particular area. Reverse 911 calls will be completed Tuesday to notify residents in the affected areas. As a precaution, people with known allergic reactions should stay indoors during spray times.

This spraying has nothing to do with the Zika virus, according to Miami-Dade County officials.

Residents with questions about the aerial spraying, or complaints about mosquitoes, can visit www.miamidade.gov/mosquito or call the County’s Contact Center at 311.

